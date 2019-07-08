Over 50 people ran for seven Seattle City Council seats, four of which did not have an incumbent seeking re-election.

The three incumbents on the city council, Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant and Debora Juarez, will all likely survive the primary race if early election results hold up. However, all three women are getting less than 50% of the votes.

Analyzing the early results, it looks like Sawant's big spending in District 3 paid off. She spent most of the $270,000 raised, leaving her campaign with the least amount of cash on hand. Unlike her challengers, Sawant raised most of her money from outside the district. Only 23% of her donors live inside District 3, according to city records. The challengers received a majority of their donations from inside the district.

It appears she'll face Egan Orion in the general election.

Then in District 5, Ann Davison Sattler, who has SuperSonic endorsements, will likely get to take on the champion of the NHL Seattle project, Juarez.

Another interesting takeaway is that all candidates endorsed by the Seattle Chamber of Commerce ended up in the top two spots in all districts.

Here's how the match-ups play out if the early election results hold up:

City Council District 1: Lisa Herbold (I) vs. Phillip Tavel.

City Council District 2: Tammy Morales vs. Mark Solomon.

City Council District 3: Kshama Sawant (I) vs. Egan Orion.

City Council District 4: Alex Pedersen vs. Shaun Scott.

City Council District 5: Debora Juarez (I) vs. Ann Davison Sattler.

City Council District 6: Dan Strauss vs. Heidi Wills.

City Council District 7: Andrew J. Lewis vs. Jim Pugel.

For full election results, click here.