In-N-Out eyes Beaverton location, looks to Portland-area expansion

Representatives say they are looking at possible franchise sites in Oregon City, Hillsboro and Vancouver, WA.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Popular burger chain In-N-Out is eyeing its first Portland-area restaurant and it appears the Rose City may get several In-N-Out franchises nearby.

Right now, the focus is on a potential spot in Beaverton near the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. In-N-Out held a virtual community meeting Monday to talk with locals and businesses about the idea.

One of the biggest concerns about the Beaverton spot is traffic but In-N-Out says opening several restaurants at once could help alleviate demand at any one location.

During that meeting it was revealed the chain is looking at opening several restaurants around the Portland-metro area including Oregon City, Hillsboro and Vancouver, WA.

In-N-Out has also held meetings with the community about a franchise possibly in Tualatin. In July, they gave a first look at what they envision the burger joint might look like near Bridgeport Village. Representatives said they would like to build where the vacant Village Inn sits.