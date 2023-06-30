'Improvised explosive device' found within tennis ball discovered in truck

No one was injured and the device was eventually deemed safe.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — An "improvised explosive device" was discovered by a man Thursday evening while driving on the freeway, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

WSP District 2 PIO Rick Johnson shared a tweet Friday morning that the driver of a truck had called 911 after discovering a tennis ball with a fuse in it. The person's truck had a window smashed prior and the driver was on his way to get an estimate on the damage.

Bomb technicians arrived on the scene and determined that it was a "dangerous Improvised Explosive Device." Johnson said the device could have caused great harm or death if it had gone off. No additional information was given on what the device consisted of.

The technicians eventually declared the device safe, and no one was injured.