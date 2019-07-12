Workers at Wallace Farms in Skagit County have been working diligently to sort through about a thousand pounds of potatoes per hour this holiday season.

Most of the taters are destined for the supermarket, but about 1% of them that are misshapen, ugly, or just otherwise deemed imperfect will wind up in local food banks.

That's why Northwest Harvest and its team of helpers are scooping up the unwanted potatoes and using them to feed the hungry in western Washington.

Wallace Farms owner, Jack Wallace, insists the potatoes are fine. He said just because a supermarket rejects a potato doesn’t mean it can’t be chopped up, mashed, or otherwise eaten.

“They're still very nice,” Wallace said.

That’s where David Bobanick and his nonprofit Harvest Against Hunger come in. They call themselves air traffic controllers, transporting potatoes from farms to food banks.

With the help of truck-drivers-in-training from the Taylor Driving School, they pack upwards of 40,000 potatoes and then volunteer their time to drive the produce 80 miles to its destination at Northwest Harvest.

“The most important part of it is when it goes through Northwest Harvest and then it gets distributed to the local food bank, and it gets into the hands of somebody who's going through a time of crisis in their life,” Bobanick said.

From there, Northwest Harvest distributes the goods to local food banks like SODO Community Market where consumers can shop for healthy food free of charge.

“It's a point of pride. We're helping to make a difference in the world,” Bobanick said.

