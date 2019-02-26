SEATTLE — New U.S. Census data provides a clearer picture of who is moving to western Washington and where they're coming from.

For the first time, about half of the overall population growth in King County since 2010 is comprised of foreign-born residents.

The census estimate, which analyzes data from 2017, also suggests population growth now tops 2.1 million people in King County. That's up 45 percent since 1990.

So where is everyone coming from?

Since 2010, the vast majority of foreign-born residents living here come from Asia. The census estimates 287,515 Asian immigrants moved to King County in that time.

Specifically, most foreign-born residents in King County come from India and China.

The data says Latin America has a large number of people immigrating to the northwest, too. Approximately 92,000 people have arrived here from Latin American since 2010.

Europe, Africa, North America and Oceania round out the top five places of origin.