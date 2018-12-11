Paul Allen saved the Seattle Seahawks when he acquired the team in 1996 and kept the NFL franchise from relocating to Southern California. With the passing of the Microsoft co-founder, a new report from NFL.com speculates on what might happen if the team is sold.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that sources inside the league said that Allen planned to have the proceeds of the eventual sale of the team go to charity via the Paul G. Allen Foundation.

While no sale of the team is imminent, the expectation, according to Rapoport, is that Allen’s sister Jody Allen would eventually divest the Seahawks. She has been named executor of her brother’s estate.

Read more on GeekWire.

© 2018 KING