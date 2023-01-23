Family identifies parents found deceased in Thurston County house fire

Three of couple's four children also died, according to relatives.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on peoples faces.

Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire.

The bodies of three of the couple’s children were also found in the home, according to a family spokesperson, an aunt, April Karreci.

All of the deceased children were under the age of 14. The family does not want the children publicly named until the Thurston County Coroner positively identifies the remains.

Thurston County investigators do not believe the fire was caused by any criminal activity.

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were collecting evidence at the property Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Thurston County's Sheriff's Office said ATF offered to assist investigators "due to the significant loss of life experienced in this fire. The decision to reach out to them was not based on any suspicion of foul play or explosives."

Karreci said the Coxes ran the Sherman Valley Ranch, a wedding venue and horse boarding facility. The property previously boarded dogs.

“There’s a lot of realization that we’re not ever going to see them again,” said Karreci, "We're all just struggling, with like, the next birthday party and they're not going to be there."

Karreci said the couple was known to help anyone who needed it.

“Just makes you wonder, why this family, why?,” said Karreci.

Karreci said the couple’s fourth child, was not home at the time of the fire, and was not injured.

A child from a different family was found outside the home and taken to a hospital.