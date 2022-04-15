x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

I-90 partially closed in Issaquah due to deadly crash

Deputies shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 90 in Issaquah due to the crash.
Credit: WSDOT
Two lanes of westbound I-90 are closed in Issaquah following a deadly crash Friday.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The two right lanes of Interstate 90 near Front Street in Issaquah are closed due to a deadly crash Friday morning. 

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said I-90 is partially closed after a vehicle drifted into the shoulder and hit a Washington State Department of Transportation trailer. 

The driver, identified as a female, was declared deceased at the scene, according to WSP. 

No other injuries were reported. 

There was no estimated time given for reopening the two lanes. 

Drivers should seek alternate routes and slow down if traveling in the area. 

Also, check the live traffic map for around the western Washington region here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Workers at 2 downtown Seattle Starbucks stores picket over ‘unfair labor practices’