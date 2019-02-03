AUBURN, Wash. — Sitting at the dining room table, Anthony Yanish talks about the shooting that's left him constantly worrying about his dad, Richard.

"It is just sad. I mean, I can't imagine him going through all this," said Yanish. "I am kind of numb. It happened so fast."

He says it's still hard to understand exactly what happened in his neighborhood in the early hours Thursday morning.

"I was just closing my eyes, falling asleep when I heard the gunshots," said Yanish.

He rushed to the front door and saw neighbors frantic. Then he found his father.

"My dad is like, 'I've been shot, they got me in the face and in the arm.'"

Auburn police say the 67-year-old was driving in the 2000 block of Fir Street SE on February 28 at 1:20 AM when he was hit with bullets.

Richard's son says his dad was driving around the corner to come to the house.

"That's when somebody ran out and started shooting him," said Yanish.

Richard Yanish is a Vietnam veteran. His son says he is retired and often stays close to home. What happened to him is more bad news for a family that was already grieving.

Richard lost his wife, Ivy, in December.

"After my mom passing away, he is just pretty much lonely," said Yanish. "I want justice for my dad. He didn't deserve what happened to him. He is an old man. What are you proving by shooting an old person?"

Police say they don't have a suspect or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 253-288-7403.