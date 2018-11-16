As competitors crumble under the pressure to keep up in the age of online retail, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had a message for employees who think the fate of Sears or Toys ‘R’ Us couldn’t befall the tech giant: “Amazon is not too big to fail.”

“In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail,” Bezos said at an all-hands meeting in Seattle last week, according to a report from CNBC. “Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus years.”

With more than 613,000 employees worldwide and the announcement just this week of plans to build two new mini-headquarters locations — with 25,000 employees each — it’s hard to imagine Amazon being anything but a never-ending juggernaut.

