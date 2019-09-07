Editor's note: Above video is WSDOT's explanation of traffic meters in Seattle

Three new ramp meters go into effect on I-5 through Tacoma and Fife on Tuesday, July 9.

The meters are traffic signals that respond to real-time conditions on the ramp and the freeway.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the meters "improve merging and provide more consistent travel times during congested periods on the freeway."

The meters will be installed at:

East 28th Street

54th Avenue East

Port of Tacoma Road

WSDOT said the ramp meters improve safety by creating more consistent gaps between vehicles.

FAQ on WSDOT ramp meters

