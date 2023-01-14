I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure

I-5 initially was closed after WSP says it was told of a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the U.S.-Canada border.

BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night.

WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on Saturday evening that an incident has resulted in a closure of I-5 northbound at milepost 276. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes. WSDOT later confirmed in a release that both directions of I-5 at the Canada-U.S. border were closed, with no timetable for reopening.

Just before 10 p.m., WSDOT shared an updated release that I-5 had reopened, with no additional information available on the incident.

WSP confirmed to KING 5 that the call first came in at 8:19 p.m. No other information on the incident was available.