Man carrying stuffed animal struck, killed along I-5 near Fife

All southbound lanes along the highway are blocked as officials investigate the deadly pedestrian crash.

FIFE, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Fife are closed Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed along the highway.

Authorities said a man carrying a pink stuffed animal fell from the 54th Street cross bridge onto I-5, where he was struck by several vehicles along the highway. Multiple drivers called 911, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deadly crash happened at about 2 a.m.

Officials have diverted traffic off 54th Street to Highway 99 and down Tacoma Way, before vehicles can get back on I-5 South near Fife. Traffic has been backed up Monday morning, as the Washington State Patrol expects the highway to be open in a few hours.

State troopers are encouraging drivers along the highway at 2 a.m. to come forward. Drivers will not be charged, because of the circumstances leading up to the deadly crash, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.