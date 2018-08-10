Backups on I-5 are clearing as crews reopen lanes following two crashes that completely shut down the freeway near State Route 16 in Tacoma.

All northbound lanes have reopened, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. One southbound lane has opened.

According to state troopers, the first crash occurred early Monday morning when a box truck traveling south struck debris in the road, causing it to lose control and strike the center barrier. Several sections of the barrier were damaged or moved into the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

There are minor injuries involved in the first crash.

A second crash occurred when a semi-truck traveling north struck the inside barrier, pushing it into the southbound lanes - essentially the same thing that happened minutes earlier in the other direction. The driver told troopers he was unable to slow down for the backup being caused by the first crash.

There are no reported injuries from the second crash.

