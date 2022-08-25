Decades-long I-5 construction project in Tacoma wraps up this weekend

The project cost 1.4 billion dollars and is made up of 14 smaller projects that first broke ground in 2001.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Construction along the stretch of I-5 near Tacoma will be completed this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The announcement marks the end of a 22-year project to add HOV lanes between State Route 16, State Route 167 and I-5.

"We are happy about it. It's a plus for us," said Tacoma resident Patrick Gigimu.

The project, called The Tacoma/Pierce County HOV Program, cost 1.4 billion dollars and is made up of 14 smaller projects that first broke ground in 2001.

"It is monumental. It's a relief. We're very excited. This is something that we have been working towards, for a very long time," said WSDOT spokesperson Cara Mitchell.

The final piece of the project was rebuilding the Puyallup River Bridge to accommodate the HOV lanes.

WSDOT said there will be overnight lane closures starting Thursday night to open the new HOV lanes. Southbound lane closure will be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.