A hut that was used to house military families in the 1940s was recently found on Whidbey Island, and residents hope they can save this piece of Navy history.

"This is a fixer upper in real estate terms," said real estate agent and Oak Harbor City Councilman Jim Woessner, "but it has good bones."

He's referring to a Quonset hut recently rediscovered south of Oak Harbor along Highway 20, forgotten and covered in blackberry bushes.

About 6,000 of the huts were used to house military families during World War II. Specifically known as a Navy "Homoja hut," it is believed to be the last of its kind.

"It was just sitting there," said Woessner. "Countless people drove by and never saw it."

Two families would share the four bedroom, round-roofed huts, each with their own Spartan amenities.

Navy brat Scott Hornung lived in one when he grow up on the base in the late 1950's.

"My parents decorated the Quonset hut for Christmas with a cardboard fireplace to try to make it look as 'Christmasy' as possible," he said.

Some of the uninsulated huts were later converted to classrooms. Woessner attended kindergarten in one.

"I remember being warm and I remember sitting with the doors open all during the spring when we went to school," he said. "I can tell you in the winter months we were cold. We wore coats and huddled around the furnace."

Prior to the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor the population of Oak Harbor was fewer than 400. After the U.S. entered the war, and what is now Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was established, the city's population ballooned to more than 10,000. The military came up with the cheap homes that were easily assembled as a quick fix.

"The Humoja hut program was one of the reactions to help house people as they came into these small towns with no houses, no infrastructure," said Wil Shellenberger of the PBY Naval Air Museum. "We describe it as Oak Harbor's first housing crisis."

The crisis now is saving the hut. It is still in remarkably good shape and in its original configuration from the 1940's.

Shellenberger wants it restored at some point.

For now, he's seeking about $25,000 in donations to move the historic hut and store it safely while volunteers try to find it a permanent home.

You can find more information at the museum's Facebook page or send contributions to PBY Naval Air Museum, P.O. Box 941, Oak Harbor, WA 98277.

