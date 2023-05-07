Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge a total loss after fire

The lodge was closed for renovations, which were to include upgrades to the building's fire detection and notification systems.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Hurricane Ridge Lodge is a total loss after it caught fire on Sunday morning.

A law enforcement ranger on patrol reported that the day lodge was fully engulfed in flames at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire agencies from Clallam County and Port Angeles are on site making sure the fire is completely out. The lodge has been closed to visitors since March 27 and no one was inside or injured.

Originally built in 1952 as a ski lodge, the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge saw about 300,000 visitors each year before it closed for renovations.

The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge was slated for $10.8 million in renovations which were set to be completed in May 2024. Part of the project included upgrades to fire detection and notification systems.

The repairs were to be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, which passed in 2020.

Repairs were supposed to include an entire roof replacement and structural improvement, replacing doors, windows and floor coverings. The lodge was also supposed to be weatherproofed.

Accessibility repairs were to include improving restrooms, exterior and interior access routes and parking, along with reconstructing the access ramp and stairs on the lower terrace.

As for accessibility repairs, these will include improving restrooms, exterior and interior access routes and parking to comply with the Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standards. The access ramp and stairs on the lower terrace will be reconstructed.

The 17-mile mountain road leading up to the building has also been closed since construction began.

Temporary facilities were made available to serve visitors during the lodge's closure.

Olympic National Park has not commented on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.