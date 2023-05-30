Hurricane Ridge still closed indefinitely after Day Lodge destroyed in fire

The lodge, which was closed to visitors at the time, caught fire earlier this month and was considered a "total loss."

WASHINGTON, USA — The Hurricane Ridge area inside Olympic National Park remains closed indefinitely after a fire destroyed the Day Lodge earlier this month.

In a tweet, the Hurricane Ridge NPS account shared an update Tuesday morning that the area has no timeline for reopening. The lodge, closed to visitors since March 27, caught fire on the morning of May 7, and eventually was declared a "total loss."

Access to Hurricane Ridge Road remains closed past the Heart of the Hills campground entrance.

Originally built in 1952 as a ski lodge, the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge saw about 300,000 visitors each year before it closed for renovations.

The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge was slated for $10.8 million in renovations which were set to be completed in May 2024. Part of the project included upgrades to fire detection and notification systems.

The repairs were to be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, which passed in 2020.

Repairs were supposed to include an entire roof replacement and structural improvement, replacing doors, windows and floor coverings. The lodge was also supposed to be weatherproofed.

Accessibility repairs were to include improving restrooms, exterior and interior access routes and parking, along with reconstructing the access ramp and stairs on the lower terrace.

The 17-mile mountain road leading up to the building has also been closed since construction began.

Much of the park remains open to the public however, and the National Park Service advises anyone planning to visit to use their homepage for ideas and information.