DENVER — Wind speeds reached up to 80 mph near Denver Wednesday afternoon as a meteorological phenomenon known as a “bomb cyclone” bared down on Colorado, leading to difficult travel condition and downed trees throughout the metro area.

One 9NEWS viewer was accidentally taking a video as a large tree fell on his wife's car:

Trees blocked roads in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood:

A tree fell in another viewer's backyard, but at least spared his bird bath.

Jim Yenter

In Estes Park, a snow-covered tree snapped due to the sheer weight.

Tina Mccracken

This viewer is Hudson said their 40-foot Evergreen green barely missed the roof when it blew over in Hudson this morning.

Sara Deniston

A viewer said this tree that was planted more than 40 years ago also toppled over.

James Dorrell

A viewer said wet snow took it right out of the ground in Lakewood.

Aubre

The wind also knocked over power lines. This photo was taken near Colorado Boulevard and Arapahoe Road.

Mike Rector

And then, there was the worst situation possible ...

