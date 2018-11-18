Local highland athletes hosted a special day of games in the name of men's health.

The 5th annual Mo Throw Highland Games happened Saturday at the Buckley Log Show Arena. The day of games featured dozens of athletes from around the Northwest who raised money for the Movember Foundation.

The Movember Foundation benefits men's health and suicide prevention. Every year, the Mo Throw has gotten bigger — and this year was the first time it was held in Buckley.

"It shows that even though we're out here being physical, being loud," said athlete Dan Sowers, "there's this other side that we're silently speaking for, it's the mental health, the suicide, the cancers that men deal with."

Games included hammer tosses and caber throws. Last year, the Mo Throw raised $5,000 and organizers hope to exceed that number this year.

© 2018 KING