Over 500 people will be sworn in as new U.S. citizens at the Seattle Center today.

From Angola to Zambia, more than 80 countries will be represented at what is being called the largest daytime Independence Day observance in the northwest.

The public is invited to observe and join the celebration as Federal Judge Richard C. Tallman presides over the ceremony.

A pre-ceremony performance by the Navy Band Northwest will begin at 11:15 a.m. The formal program will start at noon with the presentation of colors by the Washington State Guard Color Guard and singing of the National Anthem by Maria Plancich Kesovija. The event is expected to last until 1:15 p.m.

This is the 34th year of the annual event.

WATCH: 2017 naturalization ceremony at Seattle Center

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KING