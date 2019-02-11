The start of November also marked the deadline for students in Washington to be in compliance with the state's new vaccine law.

The new law went into effect in July of this year and it removes the option for a personal or philosophical exemption to the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine requirement for schools and childcare centers. The law also requires any schools to complete and file an immunization status report by Nov. 1 each school year.

The Edmonds School District reported Friday that of the more than 21,000 students in their district, 222 of them were "not currently meeting state requirements when it comes to immunizations."

The district's Student Health Services Department is also working with an additional 439 students who are in the process of getting their records updated, according to a statement from district officials.

Everett Public School officials said there are 345 students "out of compliance" for one or more of the required vaccines as of Friday. Officials added of those 345 students, 61 of them are out of compliance specifically due to the new MMR law.

RELATED: 323 Spokane students excluded from school due to measles vaccine law

Both the Edmonds and Everett School Districts said they gave notice to parents earlier this year about the deadline.

"The Edmonds School District sent letters out on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, to families with students out of compliance and gave them 30 days to get their student’s records up to date," said district officials in a statement.

Students found to be out of compliance with the new state law will be excluded until they are able to prove they've received the vaccine.

“Our school nurses are working directly with our families by providing them with information and helping them find resources so their students can get vaccinated and stay in school,” said Mara Marano-Bianco, Health Services Program Manager for Edmonds School District. “It’s very important that we do everything we can to keep all of our students healthy.”

At the start of this school year, there were 236 students excluded in the Edmonds School District for being out of compliance, according to district officials.

For more information about the new vaccine law, visit the Washington Department of Health's website.

RELATED: Seattle schools still working toward vaccine law compliance



