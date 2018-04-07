Over 500 people were sworn in as new U.S. citizens at the Seattle Center today.

From Angola to Zambia, more than 80 countries was represented at what is being called the largest daytime Independence Day observance in the Northwest.

Hundreds of people from the public joined the celebration as Federal Judge Richard C. Tallman presides over the ceremony in the shadow of the Space Needle.

A pre-ceremony performance by the Navy Band Northwest started the festivities. The formal program started with the presentation of colors by the Washington State Guard Color Guard and singing of the National Anthem by Maria Plancich Kesovija.

This is the 34th year of the annual event.

WATCH: 2017 naturalization ceremony at Seattle Center

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KING