SEQUIM, Wash. — An estimated 900 people showed up at the Guy Cole Event Center in Sequim to learn more about a proposed opioid treatment facility that would be located west of downtown.

"The tribal healing campus is under development and planned to be constructed on tribal property on 9th Avenue in Sequim," said the first speaker, who introduced a panel of experts on the topic.

The Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe plans to transform nearly 20 acres into a healing campus with an outpatient treatment facility for opioid addiction, and it would eventually have a mental health facility. Some of the patients would be bused in from nearby communities.

Attendees were told the facility would provide wrap-around services for residents from Clallam and Jefferson counties.

According to health officials, opioid use disorders are at a crisis level. They say Clallam County experienced 16 opiate-related deaths in 2016.

During the meeting, the public had the opportunity to comment.

"We should be proud that this clinic is going to be in our community, and that we played a role combating this horrendous epidemic," said a supporter.

An opponent said, "my contention is that Sequim is the wrong location for a large MAT clinic."

In Sequim, at Jose's Famous Salsa, owner Angee Garcia has posted a 'Save Our Sequim' sign in the window.

"It is a medically assisted treatment program, and basically what we have heard is people will go and get methadone," said Garcia.

She says 'Save Our Sequim' is concerned about the impact the facility will have on the community.

"They want to help the people that need it to get help, but I feel their main deal is they don't want it in the heart of Sequim," she said.

Under the plan, the clinic would open in the first quarter of 2021. After that, the tribe would open a mental health facility on the site.

More meetings to collect community feedback are expected in the future.