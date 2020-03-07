Human remains found on remote logging site near Mount Rainier National Park

The remains, including a skull, several bones, clothing and a rifle were found on private land above the Carbon River near the Mount Rainier National Park entrance.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after human remains were found on a remote logging site this week.

The remains, including a skull, several bones, clothing and a rifle were found on private land above the Carbon River near the entrance to Mount Rainier National Park, according to tweets from the sheriff's department.

Pierce County detectives and forensic investigators spent the majority of the day Thursday using hand tools to search through the logging debris to recover the remains, which were not buried and found by workers at the logging site.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they are examining records and will work with the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office to determine how long the remains were at the site, as well as the sex, age and identity.