Human remains found in unincorporated Everett

The remains were found in a shallow grave in a wooded area near 130th Street SE. The cause of death is unknown.

EVERETT, Wash. — Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said they have found skeletal human remains in an unincorporated area of Everett.

Deputies were called around 5 p.m. on Saturday to Third Avenue SE and 130th Street SE.

The remains were found in a shallow grave in a nearby wooded area.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's office will need to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit detectives continue to process the scene and investigate the death.

This is a developing story.