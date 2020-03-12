Huge explosion shakes houses, rattles nerves in Snohomish County

Police say the blast heard for miles was the result of the destruction of an "enormous amount" of explosives seized Tuesday night.

EVERETT, Wash — Snohomish County residents were shaken by a huge boom Tuesday night.

Jordan Kerley said he felt the explosion before he even heard it.

"It scared the crap out of me," he said. "It definitely got my heart going when the explosion went off. Especially the wave of force from the air. It felt like nothing I've ever felt before. It was a big bang."

The blast was one result of a months-long investigation into loud explosions near Everett's Silver Lake.

Undercover deputies had searched for months for the person who had been setting off frighteningly loud explosions around the Cascade Highlands neighborhood.

As luck would have it, they say they essentially caught a 19-year-old man in the act.

But that wasn't the last of the big bangs.

When authorities searched the 19-year-old's home they found what bomb techs called an "enormous" amount of fireworks, as well as "energetic powder" that can enhance explosions.

The bomb squad was so concerned about the amount and volatility of what they found that they immediately took it to Snohomish County's Cathcart Operations Center to be disposed of.

There, under very controlled conditions, they say they blew it all up.

The explosion was significant enough to shake homes and windows for miles.

Paul Kester said the blast was so strong, he thought it was a natural gas explosion.

"It shook the house and the percussion blast shook the windows of the house," Kester said.

The Washington State Patrol doesn't believe the teen intended to harm anyone or anything.

Regardless, he now faces possible felony explosives charges.

Neighbors just wish they would've been warned about the unexpected Tuesday night fireworks.