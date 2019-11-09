SEATTLE, Wash. — Navigating tough conversations around the terror attacks of September 11 can be difficult. It's not just parents, but also teachers and caregivers who are finding ways to teach their students. Educators around the country are also taking special training to re-learn the timeline of events.

For parents and teachers, here are a couple of tips to have a conversation with your children:

Find out what they know. Not only will you find out what they have already learned, you can also clear up any misconceptions. Some kids have undoubtedly heard about the terror attacks from their friends, school or on television. You want to make sure they know the facts.

Keep it simple. There is no need to go into every detail of the horrific events of that day. Just share the basics. It could be as much as bad people hurt a lot of innocent people or something more detailed depending on the age of the child.

Ask them what they think. Kids will have various responses depending on their age. They will all be able to share their feelings about what happened. Experts say if they are sad or scared, you can admit you feel the same way, too.