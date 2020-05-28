Is it art or vandalism? Graffiti rocks at Howarth Park sparks debate

Vandalism is illegal, but some visitors say the graffiti on the rocks at Howarth Park gives interesting character to the Everett beach.

EVERETT, Wash. — “I’m just really thankful to be here at the beach because we can social distance and still spend time together and catch up," said Aubrey Davis.

"I’d be going crazy if I had to be stuck in my house all day, every day.”

Davis and her friend Annie Fowler sat six feet apart sun bathing at Howarth Park in Everett.

The warm sun, a cool breeze off the sound, and distance are all reasons Howarth park is a popular spot during social distancing.

“I feel more comfortable coming down here and we can stay away from people,” Folwer said.

But there’s another unexpected draw to this beach front park — the graffiti that litters the rock retaining wall separating the busy beach from the train tracks up above.

“I think it’s something that makes this area a little unique,” Fowler said.

“Personally, I love it,” echoed Davis.

Some of the graffiti has messages of positivity: “be kind,” “have hope,” and “not all who wander are lost.”

Other tags use explicit language and swear words.

This popular graffiti spot has sparked a debate in the city. Is this display art or vandalism?

To city of Everett officials, there is no debate.

“It is considered vandalism at our parks,” said Julio Cortes, the senior communication officer for the city of Everett.

According to Washington state law, graffiti is a gross misdemeanor, and it is illegal on public and private property without permission.

If caught, a person could be charged with third-degree malicious mischief.

The city of Everett wants it to stop.

“We do ask our patrons to please refrain from defacing park property,” Cortes said. “We want to make sure that everybody is able to enjoy the park. It’s already beautiful, so we hope to ask patrons to stop with the graffiti.”

Illegal or not, many Howarth Park regulars think the park wouldn’t have the same charm without it.

“It’s not really interfering with anybody’s business, it’s not harming anybody,” Davis said. “I think especially right now with corona and everybody having a really hard time, seeing that kind of message can be really helpful for people.”

Cortes, with the city of Everett, suggests another outlet for fans of street art.

From June 25 to Sept. 3, 2020, the Schack Art Center in Everett has an American Graffiti exhibit.

“It’s one of the first of its kind to come to the Pacific Northwest,” Cortes said.