If you’re feeling burned out from work, you’re not alone.

In fact, the World Health Organization has included “burn-out” in a revision of the International Classification of Diseases.

According to WHO, “burn-out is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

Dr. Hayley Quinn, of Swedish, said there are three symptoms of burn-out to look for:

Feelings of exhaustion.

Increased mental distance from your job or increased negativity toward your job.

Reduced productivity or effectiveness.

Quinn said while workplace burn-out is a societal issue that needs to be addressed, there are a few quick fixes you can do to prevent it.

She recommends trying to reconnect with a meaningful area of your work.

Talk with a manager or supervisor about how you can reconnect with your role, or ask if you can take on a different role to change your day-to-day flow.

It also helps having something outside of work that you’re passionate about, Quinn said. Having diversity in activities, especially something that isn’t work related, can help take your mind off the stresses of the job.

Dr. Quinn also recommends taking the breaks you’re allowed to at work. Sometimes work piles up and you may have to work through your breaks, but Quinn says take them if you can.

While you’re on those breaks, don’t just scroll through your phone-- go outside or go to a different place at your work where you can do something that’s not passive.