How women in power are shaping King County's future

Alex Rozier

When I recognized that women filled five of the top public service jobs in the area, I wanted to bring everyone together to have a meaningful discussion.

It was fitting that we gathered at the Riveter on Capitol Hill. The female-focused co-working space welcomed some very impressive women to their facility.

Now, I know what some of you may be thinking: “But Alex! Why did you do this interview? You’re not a woman?” Here’s my response: All of us can learn from these women in power.

Our conversation covered many topics from leadership, to diversity, to inclusion. After all, Best is the first black woman police chief in Seattle. Four of the five women are openly gay.

We asked them everything from “Who inspires you?” to “Was coming out more difficult given your professional aspirations?”

The answers they provided were important and impactful. These people are making a positive difference in Western Washington every single day.

What was my main takeaway?

There’s a reason these women rose to the top. They are kind, compassionate, intelligent, innovative, and simply impressive.

We thank them for their time and I thank them for showing everyone that no matter your gender, race, orientation, or background anything is possible.

Kaci Aitchison

I’m embarrassed to admit how I first came to the realization we had women in the top five public service jobs in Seattle: It was when Alex Rozier told me – in a meeting.

Not that hearing the news from Alex isn’t exciting. But as a woman myself, this was something I should have already been aware of. It reminded me that oftentimes the ideal world we want to believe exists doesn’t always coincide with the reality. In my ideal world, women and men already hold an equal number of positions of power.

Hearing this news, and the fact that it is happening for the first time in history, jolted me back into reality and made me want to be a part of sharing their story.

It’s not that we never hear from our city’s leaders – it’s just that the news cycle necessitates hearing them in sound bites. When Alex came up with this idea and invited me to join him, what I loved about it was the chance to learn from the personal experience of these leaders; to go beyond soundbites.

I was so nervous sitting across from them in that room. Here I was, a woman who spent her Saturday night watching bad reality television, and Sunday night sitting across from five women who have spent their careers working hard to represent their communities.

It was humbling.

We really weren’t there to get their resumes, as important as they are. We were there to hear from them as people.

I watched them chat and laugh with one another, greeting each other like old friends. It wasn’t until later I found out many of them hadn’t even met face to face until that night. It was jarring to see, because I am so used to seeing them on my TV screen and within the boundaries of a lectern, stage, or meeting of some sort.

What I loved about our conversation that night was how much we all learned about each other. Some of the personal examples they cited helped me to better understand how they lead. It reminded me that we can exist both as members of a larger societal group and as unique individuals. They shared similar experiences while having completely different stories.

I can’t wait to share the conversation with all of you! We’re excited to take you beyond the soundbites to introduce you to the people – the women – who lead.

