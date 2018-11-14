How women in power are shaping King County's future

Fast forward to 2018. Carmen Best was selected as chief of the Seattle Police Department. And, after a national search, Denise Juneau made the move from Montana to take over as the Superintendent of the Seattle Public Schools.
We took the opportunity to sit down with all of them to discuss what hurdles they faced to get where they are, what issues they still deal with, and their plans to better the communities we live in.
Chapter 2
Carmen Best, Seattle police chief
Served with SPD for 26 years
Confirmed as police chief in August 2018
Who inspired you?
“The first African American supervisor I have ever seen [Sergeant Pat Hayes] and she happened to be my sergeant. And it was pretty cool when I was able to say, ‘Oh, I may be able to do that someday too.’ And, ya know, here I am.”
What have you been asked that may not have been asked of a male?
“I actually responded to a call where someone was shocked – this is when I was brand new – that was like, ‘Where’s the cop?’ 'It’s me.' ‘Do you have a partner or anyone else?’ ‘Nope, it’s just me. So you’re either going to give me that report or you’re not going to have one.’"
What time does your alarm go off in the morning?
“I get up at 4 to workout, because if I don’t get up early it’s just not going to happen.”
How do you relax?
“I like to workout in the mornings when I get the chance. I like to go to plays. I think the most recent I saw was ‘Come From Away.’”
Chapter 3
Jenny Durkan, Seattle mayor
56th mayor of the city
Entered office Nov. 28, 2017
Who inspired you?
“[My mother]. For one thing, she had to raise eight kids … which was not easy.
“She went to college, which was unusual for her generation."
How have things changed for you as a woman from earlier in your career?
“Just recently, I had a group of kids and one of the little boys came up to me and he said, ‘Can boys be Mayor?’ [That’s] because I’m the only mayor he’s ever met … as they see women in more roles, then [children] aren’t thinking with the bias that women can’t do things.”
What time does your alarm go off in the morning?
“I am available 24/7, and sometimes I’m talking to the chief, sometimes I’m talking to the people at various hours. So, up early, up late. But it’s a city that never sleeps so that’s great.”
How do you relax?
“I love going to my kids’ games or anything like that. Bad spy books. Good movies. And almost any kind of music.”
Chapter 4
Ana Mari Cauce, University of Washington president
Member of UW faculty since 1986
Selected as 33rd president of University of Washington in 2015
Who inspired you?
“[My advisor for my dissertation at Yale University] actually did peace march with Martin Luther King and he was a guy who had seen the very worst in life, and yet he really taught me to look for the very best in people.
“He had confidence in me when I didn’t have confidence in myself …”
How have things changed for you as a woman from earlier in your career?
“Academia is more feminine than some of the other careers here. But the further up you go in the hierarchy the more male it becomes.”
“I still think there are ways in which our stereotypes, our views of what a leader looks like and how a leader conducts themselves, are still very much based on the male.”
What time does your alarm go off in the morning?
“My alarm goes off at 6. And I like getting up at 6, because I start getting scheduled at 8 in terms of meetings and it really makes a big difference if I can get an hour to myself…”
How do you relax?
“Nature does it for me.
“I bird watch. I don’t keep a list.”
Chapter 5
Mitzi Johanknecht, King County sheriff
King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht was sworn into office on Tuesday.
Joined King County Sheriff’s Office in 1985
Elected King County sheriff in 2017
Who inspired you?
“My mom and dad came out here from the Midwest, and she came out here and raised five kids with my dad, and she was really – always – an inspiration to me.”
What do you see in the women who surround you here?
"I see a lot of dignity, grace, compassion, and women who know how to get the job done."
What time does your alarm go off in the morning?
“Usually, my wife’s alarm goes off first and that triggers me to get up on her heels. But there are long days … and you never have a moment to take off.”
How do you relax?
“Just spending time with people outside of the job. So, other friends and relationships I have with people outside of government or the sheriff’s office. It gets you grounded, to listen to what other people are doing and the things that they have to overcome.”
Chapter 6
Denise Juneau, superintendent of Seattle Public Schools
Earned Master’s in Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education
Became superintendent of Seattle Public Schools July 2018
What time does your alarm go off in the morning?
“5:50 a.m. I leave a 10-minute cushion in case I need to press snooze.”
Who inspired you?
“[My mother] was the first American Indian woman elected to the Montana State Senate. When she stood up on the floor, she was fierce … and watching her do that really instilled in me that we are advocating for people who don’t have a voice, that we are helping people navigate the system, and women in particular, that we pull them along, and offer those opportunities to follow us.”
How have things changed for you as a woman from earlier in your career?
“When I became an elected official, I became the first American Indian woman to serve statewide there in a statewide executive office anywhere in the country… For me, it’s like when you are the first, there will never have to be another first. You have blazed that trail for the next woman that comes along.”
What song do you turn on to get your energy up?
“I am so superficial in my music taste. Like the top 40 hits of the 70s, 80s, 90s, and today.”
How do you relax?
“I grew up near Glacier National Park, so I like being outside and hiking … that’s where I go to make sure I know my place in the universe.”
Chapter 7
Reporter notebooks
Alex Rozier
When I recognized that women filled five of the top public service jobs in the area, I wanted to bring everyone together to have a meaningful discussion.
It was fitting that we gathered at the Riveter on Capitol Hill. The female-focused co-working space welcomed some very impressive women to their facility.
Now, I know what some of you may be thinking: “But Alex! Why did you do this interview? You’re not a woman?” Here’s my response: All of us can learn from these women in power.
Our conversation covered many topics from leadership, to diversity, to inclusion. After all, Best is the first black woman police chief in Seattle. Four of the five women are openly gay.
We asked them everything from “Who inspires you?” to “Was coming out more difficult given your professional aspirations?”
The answers they provided were important and impactful. These people are making a positive difference in Western Washington every single day.
What was my main takeaway?
There’s a reason these women rose to the top. They are kind, compassionate, intelligent, innovative, and simply impressive.
We thank them for their time and I thank them for showing everyone that no matter your gender, race, orientation, or background anything is possible.
Kaci Aitchison
I’m embarrassed to admit how I first came to the realization we had women in the top five public service jobs in Seattle: It was when Alex Rozier told me – in a meeting.
Not that hearing the news from Alex isn’t exciting. But as a woman myself, this was something I should have already been aware of. It reminded me that oftentimes the ideal world we want to believe exists doesn’t always coincide with the reality. In my ideal world, women and men already hold an equal number of positions of power.
Hearing this news, and the fact that it is happening for the first time in history, jolted me back into reality and made me want to be a part of sharing their story.
It’s not that we never hear from our city’s leaders – it’s just that the news cycle necessitates hearing them in sound bites. When Alex came up with this idea and invited me to join him, what I loved about it was the chance to learn from the personal experience of these leaders; to go beyond soundbites.
I was so nervous sitting across from them in that room. Here I was, a woman who spent her Saturday night watching bad reality television, and Sunday night sitting across from five women who have spent their careers working hard to represent their communities.
It was humbling.
We really weren’t there to get their resumes, as important as they are. We were there to hear from them as people.
I watched them chat and laugh with one another, greeting each other like old friends. It wasn’t until later I found out many of them hadn’t even met face to face until that night. It was jarring to see, because I am so used to seeing them on my TV screen and within the boundaries of a lectern, stage, or meeting of some sort.
What I loved about our conversation that night was how much we all learned about each other. Some of the personal examples they cited helped me to better understand how they lead. It reminded me that we can exist both as members of a larger societal group and as unique individuals. They shared similar experiences while having completely different stories.
I can’t wait to share the conversation with all of you! We’re excited to take you beyond the soundbites to introduce you to the people – the women – who lead.