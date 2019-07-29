The Blue Angels and hydroplanes are roaring back into town this week for the 70th anniversary of Seafair in Seattle.

Seafair brings a packed schedule of events to the water, skies, and all across town.

Seafair Weekend concludes Sunday with the hydroplane finals, awards ceremony, and the final Blue Angels airshow of Seafair.

This year, KONG-TV is proud to present live coverage of the Blue Angels and hydroplane finals on Sunday, August 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch all the action on KONG-TV channel 6/16, online at king5.com, or streaming on the brand new KING 5 app.

Seafair Festival tickets are available to purchase Sunday. See the full Seafair Weekend schedule.

Blue Angels schedule

Sunday, August 4 at Genesee Park

10:30 AM – Boeing Seafair Air Show – Golden Knights Performance

12:25 PM – Boeing Seafair Air Show – Aerobatic planes

3 PM – Blue Angels Performance

All flight and aircraft arrival times are estimates and subject to change.

