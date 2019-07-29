The Blue Angels and hydroplanes are roaring back into town for the 70th anniversary of Seafair in Seattle.

Seafair Weekend brings a packed schedule of events to the water, skies, and all across the city.

The Blue Angels will be on display at the Musuem of Flight until their first practice on Thursday at 11 a.m. See the Blue Angels' full schedule here and how to attend the Museum of Flight for free on Thursday night.

The hydros start practicing at Genesee Park on Friday, August 2 starting at 9 a.m. Friday's schedule includes a wakeboarding exhibition and several air shows. Saturday's lineup at Genesse Park kicks off with a classic car show, BMX show, more hydro racing and Blue Angels.

Seafair Weekend concludes on Sunday with the hydroplane finals and awards ceremony.

This year, KONG-TV is proud to present live television coverage of the hydroplane finals on Sunday, August 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can watch the hydro action on TV, online at king5.com, or streaming on the brand new KING 5 app.

FREE DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

FREE DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Seafair Festival tickets are free on Friday and available to purchase for Saturday and Sunday. See the full Seafair Weekend schedule here.