Fireworks can be complicated to photograph. With low light and bright flashes, photos can often come out blurry and incorrectly exposed.

World-class Seattle photographer Tim Durkan shares some of his tips for getting the perfect fireworks shot, no matter what kind of equipment you have.

1. Scout for a location

Getting a good angle on the fireworks display is key. High-flying blasts can be tricky to capture at ground-level, so look for someplace high above the action.

2. Plan to stay put

Plan on staking out your spot and sticking around for a few hours before the fireworks. Be sure to pack food, water, and a blanket or sweatshirt for when the sun goes down. Many others will be looking for a spot as well, so make sure you don't lose yours.

3. Any camera works

Durkan says that any camera, from the one on your phone up to an expensive DSLR, will work for taking fireworks pictures. If you want to go all out, Durakn prefers a Nikon D810, but emphasizes that really any camera has the ability to capture great shots.

4. Try to use a wide-angle lens

The wider your shot, the easier it will be to catch the entire explosion. Durkan recommends a 200mm for capturing a large fireworks show such as the 4th of July show at Lake Union.

5. Fine-tune your settings

This is key for capturing those branches of color from each burst. Durkan recommends setting up with a low ISO (light sensitivity), an aperture (lens opening) of f8 or f11, and shutter speed of 5 to 8 seconds. With these settings, your camera can capture the path of the fireworks in their entirety without overexposing the shot.

6. Use a tripod

The most important element for taking beautiful fireworks photos is to make sure you have a solid, stable tripod to put your camera on. When using such a long shutter speed the slightest shake of your camera can cause the entire photo to come out blurry and distorted.

