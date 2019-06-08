SEATTLE — There are currently 14 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A across Washington, with 3 of those cases in King County. The other cases include 9 in Spokane County, 1 in Snohomish County, and 1 in Pen Oreille County.

The Washington State Health Department has declared an outbreak due to the number of cases reported.

Dr. Helen Chu, Infectious Disease Specialist at the University of Washington, said the best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated.

“The good thing is there’s a vaccine for Hepatitis A and if you receive your two doses of your vaccine you’re 100% protected,” said Dr. Chu.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is usually spread person-to-person when someone unknowingly ingests the virus by touching things or ingesting food or drinks with undetectable amounts of stool from someone already infected.

"It actually takes about four weeks after you get your infection before you have any symptoms. So you can cause an outbreak before you even know that you're sick," said Dr. Chu.

Once you do have symptoms, those can include nausea, vomiting, belly pain, itching, people may have light-colored stools and can sometimes even turn yellow, Dr. Chu said.

While anyone who is not vaccinated can get hepatitis A, people who are living homeless or who use drugs are at higher risk, particularly if they don’t have access to sanitation, restroom facilities, and handwashing stations, according to the state health department.

People who may be traveling to parts of the world where Hepatitis A is present are also at risk and should get vaccinated.

Dr. Chu said while the Hepatitis A vaccine is now a standard vaccine for children to receive during their routine immunizations, most adults have not been vaccinated.

Health officials investigating the outbreak are still working to better understand possible connections between cases, details of transmission and the trajectory of the outbreak. Taking public health measures now can reduce the potential for further community transmission.

The department is working closely with local health officials on prevention and response efforts, including public education and messaging, vaccinations, partnerships with health care and service providers and environmental public health interventions for sanitation.

If you have been exposed to hepatitis A or get sick with hepatitis A, call your healthcare provider to ask about testing and advice. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call your local health department. If you need help getting access to health care, call the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has information about hepatitis A outbreaks nationwide.

