Editors note: The above video was recorded at an earlier date.

In mid-March of 2020, households across the country will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census.

Everyone is required to fill out the Census either online, by phone, or by mail.

Starting in May, Census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to ensure that everyone is counted

The Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. code, which means the Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home or your business, even to law enforcement agencies. This ensures your answers cannot be used against you in court or by any government agency.

However, there are countless Americans who do not know the full process, which could leave them ripe for a scam.

Keep in mind that the Census Bureau will never ask for:

Your Social Security number

Citizenship status

Your bank account or credit card numbers

Money or donations

Send unsolicited emails to request your participation

Contact you on behalf of a political party

RELATED: Want to work for the 2020 Census? Here's how

If someone visits your home, make sure they have a valid ID with their picture, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date.

The U.S. Census Bureau stresses it’s critically important that everyone is counted, including people experiencing homelessness and those who do not hold legal status.

Results from the 2020 census will re-district states and determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, among other things.



Call 800-923-8282 with questions about a census workers identity or if you suspect fraud, and find additional information at 2020census.gov

RELATED: The 2020 census is happening: What you need to know