SEATTLE — Recent studies show parents shifting away from what could be considered traditional parenting styles of corporal punishment and harsh verbal discipline, to a more positive, connected form of discipline.

"Positive Discipline" is a parenting philosophy based on the idea that all humans, including children, have a fundamental need for belonging and connection. Rather than using punitive discipline like time-outs and grounding, it advocates mutual respect and holds space for parents to be both kind and firm at the same time.

Christy Keating from parenting blog "Savvy Parents Safe Kids" teaches positive discipline in the Seattle area. She said not only are mindsets changing around parenting styles, but the science is also there to back it up.

"The brain science is really pretty clear at this point, that for the best outcomes socially, emotionally, cognitively, having this authoritative parenting style where again we’re holding that kind and firm at the same time, results in the best outcomes for our kids," said Keating.

For the first time in decades, the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2018 revised their policy statement on discipline and recommended pediatricians advise parents against the use of "any form of corporal punishment."

Positive Discipline advocates "Parenting with the end in mind," so that parents can model the skills like respect, concern for others, and problem-solving, that they want their children to learn.

