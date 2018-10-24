It’s a rare look behind the scenes at training so crucial to law enforcement.

King County Sheriff’s Deputies have to train every two years for pursuits. The statistics are concerning. If they make a wrong move, the result may be deadly.

In the last decade, more than 360 officers died in car crashes. The FBI says more than 60 of them died in the middle of police pursuits.

Deputy Amber Kennedy is in charge of the pursuit training. She says she changes it up every year to meet the ever-changing demands of the job.

“Pursuits are inherently dangerous, and that’s why we train so much on pursuits,” Kennedy said.

The training prepares deputies for all forms of legal intervention including forced vehicle stops and stop sticks. A good portion of their time they also work on pit maneuvers, a technique where deputies intentionally hit a suspect’s vehicle mid-pursuit hoping the suspect loses control and stops driving.

“It’s a very dangerous job,” Kennedy said. “I mean everyday deputies, cops are putting their life on the line every day for people they don’t know.”

Chases are rare in King County as policy says deputies can only start a high-speed chase if the suspect presents an immediate danger to the public.

“They’re fleeing felons or somebody who if we don’t get them stopped something bad is going to happen,” Kennedy said. “But when you have something that is low frequency high risk, it’s that much more important that you train on it.”

Kennedy knows that cops are killed in traffic-related accidents more than nearly every other cause.

“The more that we can do as an agency to mitigate being part of that statistic the better it is,” Kennedy said. “Doing this practicing and training is what allows us to keep our calm and get through the real stuff in the real world.”

