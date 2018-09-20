Celebrity make-up artist Daniel Martin crossed paths with then actress Meghan Markle several years ago, around the time she started working on the TV Show "Suits."

"It was love at first sight, we instantly connected," the Federal Way native joked.

The two developed a friendship after working together for various events. When it became clear Markle would marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, it was Martin who she wanted to do her makeup on the big day.

Martin spent his teenage years in Federal Way and attended Decatur High School. He got his start doing makeup in Downtown Seattle, but it was when he moved to New York that he began pursuing his career in earnest.

His first celebrity client? Molly Ringwald.

In addition to his work as a celebrity makeup artist, Martin is the brand ambassador for Dior Makeup and a creative color consultant for Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty makeup line.

