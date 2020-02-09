Many Seattle hotels implementing new coronavirus safety measures to win back guests

The hotel industry continues to struggle. The coronavirus pandemic decimated the summer season, and industry experts say fall looks challenging, too.

SEATTLE — The hotel industry is looking to make a comeback from the economic impacts felt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association released a new report analyzing the impact of the pandemic on hotels. The report found that the hotel industry remains on the brink of collapse with four out of 10 hotel employees still not working, and consumer travel at an all-time low.

Seattle's hotel occupancy rate in July was down nearly 60% compared to the same time last year.

"Revenues are down and candidly, I think a lot of owners are losing a lot of money through this process," said Tom Wolf, the Managing Director of the Seattle Hyatt Collection and a board member of the Seattle Hotel Association. "What we're working on is trying to make people feel comfortable to start traveling again and enjoy that experience."

To help keep guests healthy during their stay, Hyatt and other hotels are implementing 'Safe Stay' protocols.

Wolf said these protocols start at the front door with safety reminders about social distancing. Hotels are also rolling out requirements to wear masks. There's plexiglass separating employees and guests at the check-in counter and hand sanitizer is also available. In the elevator, just four riders are allowed at a time.

Once guests reach their floor, they have the option to use a hotel app on a smartphone to replace the traditional room key. If the phone is held next to the door, an unlock sign pops up allowing guests to enter. During the hotel stay, the smartphone can also serve as a TV remote. Housekeeping is by request-only to limit contact.

"Our company's purpose starts with care, and you know, this translates into that," said Wolf.