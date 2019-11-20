Construction on a 1.3-acre Burien hotel has been stalled after construction costs and decreasing revenue in the hotel sector became too much for the city and its contractor, Hotel Concepts, to handle.



The proposal included construction of a 140-guest room hotel and approximately 100 units of multi-housing on the 1.3-acre site adjacent to the Burien Transit Center.

“While it is disappointing this particular project is not moving forward, we have an active pipeline of commercial developers with interest in Burien," said Chris Craig, City of Burien Economic Development Manager. “I am confident we will attract a quality hotel development to our community.”

Burien City officials will re-assess construction conditions before moving forward with another project.

