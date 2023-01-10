Hostage situation at Gold Bar grocery store, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says

The suspect is armed and holding the hostage inside Gold Bar Family Grocer, according to the sheriff's office.

GOLD BAR, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is responding to a hostage situation at Gold Bar Family Grocer, the agency tweeted Tuesday evening.

The suspect is armed, according to the sheriff's office.

SWAT is on scene and law enforcement is currently negotiating with the suspect, who is a man, SCSO said. The suspect and the hostage are the only ones inside the store.

US 2 is currently closed both directions between Sultan and Gold Bar, from milepost 23 to milepost 28 due to police activity, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time of reopening and no detour. People are asked to delay travel through the area.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

