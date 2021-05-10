Honk much? More Seattle drivers are laying on the horn, study finds

PEMCO Insurance says more Northwest drivers are honking in 2021 than just five years ago.

A new study from Seattle-based PEMCO Insurance says local drivers are embracing honking their horns more than they did five years ago.

The poll suggests Northwest drivers are more likely to make some noise behind the wheel in 2021. It's a big leap in attitude from 2017, when less than 50% of people surveyed say they lean on the horn. Now 68% of Seattle drivers report that it's at least somewhat appropriate to honk at other drivers.

Derek Wing is a spokesperson for PEMCO and speculates a number of reasons for the hike in horn honking, “Perhaps there’s a lot of transplants from other areas… where honking is maybe a little more accepted.”

A commuter named Debora said she relies on the horn a lot and it’s nothing personal, “No, no, we are just all in hurry to get somewhere.”

She also said it’s important to notice the distinction in the honking style. Quick bursts to alert a distracted driver sounds very different than a long, sustained honk that is clearly an outburst of emotion.

Seattle isn’t alone in the increased use of the horn. Portland drivers jumped by nearly 10% to report that 61% of drivers think it’s appropriate to honk at other motorists.

Wing also said drivers could be shaking off the commuter rust after so many months of staying at home during the pandemic. 48% of people surveyed claim they respond when honked at and just 26% admit being honked at makes them mad.