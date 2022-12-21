Vigil honors those who died while homeless, calls for awareness as frigid temperatures continue

National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day falls on the longest night of the year as grassroots groups are calling for more shelters.

SEATTLE — As the sun set on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, dozens of people gathered outside Seattle City Hall to honor those who died while experiencing homelessness.

Each name of the at least 269 unhoused people who died in King County so far this year were read aloud.

“Tonight in sorrow, solidarity and defiance, we come together as fellow human beings to honor and remember them,” said Anitra Freeman, a member of The Women’s Housing, Equality and Enhancement League (WHEEL) and a founder of Women in Black and the Homeless Remembrance Project.

WHEEL and Women in Black grassroots groups hosted the candlelight vigil Wednesday, something they've been doing for two decades. This year it points out the record-breaking increase in unhoused deaths, up 40% from last year.

“Raise awareness. Without shelter, people die,” said Freeman.

According to a recent report from the King County Medical Examiner, more than half of homeless deaths over a 10 year period happened outdoors, in vehicles, or places not meant for people to live.

“Already this month four people have died from exposure and we cant have any more of that, but we will,” said Brigid Hagan, a member of Women in Black and Homeless Remembrance Project.

With frigid temperatures this week several overnight shelters will be open into the weekend. In Pierce County 163 people stayed in an overnight shelter Tuesday night. In King County 470 beds are available and 193 slept in some in Seattle alone Tuesday.

As we enter the official start to winter, the group is calling on leaders for change focusing on hard reduction like stopping sweeps and adding more low-barrier shelters.

“Extend the severe weather shelter to all winter long. Homelessness is a continuous emergency that doesn't end after the freezing weather,” said Freeman.

Freeman called on everyone to do their part.

“Your brother and sisters are outside in the cold and they're human beings and you can help,” Freeman said.