First tiny home village opens in Island County

Nine houses are helping pull families out of homelessness.

LANGLEY, Wash. — Western Washington's housing crisis continues to creep through communities across the region.

Even the small seaside city of Langley is struggling with rising rents and falling vacancies.

The city of just 1,100 people is now home to Island County's first-ever tiny home village, and it's already changing lives.

A home was very elusive for the Spencer family.

Nataly Spencer and her two kids, 11 and 6, have been in their new tiny home barely a week after staying in a homeless shelter because she couldn't afford a place to live.

"It was very scary in the beginning, for sure," said Spencer, a Peruvian immigrant. "I wasn't sure what was going to happen in the future and the coming events."

Spencer works two jobs and still struggles to make ends meet.

Until now, the single mom constantly worried about the future for her children.

Finally, she has a place they can all call home.

"I was able to have stability, safety, privacy. It's something I was looking for and my kids love it," Spencer said.

Spencer now pays 30% of her income for the 264-square-foot cottage.

It's one of nine that just opened in Langley, comprising the first tiny home community ever in Island County.

The homes were built over the course of five years with donations and volunteer labor by the organization THiNC -- Tiny Homes in The Name of Christ.

"We're all seeing this as a dream come true," said founder Coyla Shepard.

According to the University of Washington's Center for Real Estate Research, an average one-bedroom apartment in Island County rents for $1,243 per month. That's up 5.7% over last year.

The county's vacancy rate is just 1.3%.

Shepard believes young families are getting priced out in favor of out-of-towners.

"They can't afford housing so they have to cut back on food and everything else just to have a place to live," said Shepard. "There's so little housing here because most of it went for vacation rentals over the last few years."

THiNC organizers are eager to share their tiny home expertise with anyone interested in building their own community.

"We want this to spread everywhere," said Shepard.

For Spencer and her kids, her tiny home is having a huge impact.