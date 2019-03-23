An organizer for a national conference was shocked by Seattle's homelessness crisis during a recent visit. Windy Christner wondered how the issue might impact this weekend’s American Pharmacists Association (APhA) conference at the Washington State Convention Center.

“We did have some concerns about safety and security,” Christner said. "The impact of the street scene, smells, people being aggressive. Homeless was a big issue."

Instead of complaining, Christner voiced her concerns and teamed up with her board to try and be a part of the solution.

The APhA contacted Marty Hartman with Seattle’s Mary's Place, an organization which helps transition unsheltered women, children, and families to permanent housing. Hartman said she was surprised to hear their unusual offer.

“We talked primarily about sick children living in cars waiting for their next chemo, their next dialysis, their feeding tube to be changed,” said Hartman. “They said ‘we think we can come together and do something about that.’"

APhA proposed using their event to raise money for Mary’s Place. Around 6,000 delegates are expected to attend.

They've established a booth to collect clothing, food, toiletries, and several companies have agreed to donate money. Special delegate t-shirts are being sold and the profits will be given to Mary’s Place.

Given the large turnout, the effort is expected to raise thousands for the Seattle charity.

"This is lifesaving," Hartman said.

"We're pharmacists. We're in the healing profession," said Christner, who lives in Northern Virginia. "This is not a Seattle issue, this is a nationwide issue. Maybe we can start a revolution so that we can do something to help on the grassroots level."

The APhA convention runs through Monday.