BELLEVUE, Wash. — Clients of Bellevue's Congregations for the Homeless have created a space to relax, reenergize, and most importantly to hope.

Men have turned the strip of land beside the day shelter's headquarters into a garden with chairs, flowers, and hand-made sculptures.

"These gentlemen here, as well as myself, we have hope, and we entertain hope everyday, and the purpose of the sculptures is to look up and have hope," said Dale Griffin, the creator of the sculptures, which are made out of PVC pipe, CD cases, and donated garden ornaments.

The hope that Griffin talks about is the hope to create a better path in life. He's been going to CFH for the past year. He said the resources and information the organization provides have helped him immensely.

"I've acquired a business license here in the state of Washington. I also have my business license for the city of Bellevue. I've gotten my health corrected," he said.

RELATED: 'Babies of Homelessness' charity provides essential care for families

Griffin is in the process of finding a permanent residence with the help of CFH. His work on the garden, which has been a group effort, is his gift back to the organization.

He says the goal is to give others like him hope as well as to change negative perspectives others may have of people who do not have homes.

"The message is that, yes we are here; we love being a part of the community, and we can make a contribution," Griffin said.

The garden has been a project for a few months. Organizers say the plan is to add vegetable and herb gardens so the men can grow, cook, and share food.

© 2018 KING