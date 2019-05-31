A Seattle organization that helps the homeless and those suffering from substance abuse is expected to open its second location in SODO later this year.

Recovery Café gave a tour of its new location Thursday, showing off where people will soon be able to receive supportive services.

“We hope to be a beacon of hope in this neighborhood,” said Recovery Café Founding Director Killian Noe. “Hope is one of the most important things that people need if they’re going to take steps towards healing.”

The new location will feature a kitchen to serve breakfast and lunch as well as a medical clinic. Recovery Café expects to serve 350 members at a time in SODO and over 1,000 people each year.

The new space will also host the headquarters for Recovery Café’s offices, which help groups open Recovery Cafés in other cities across the country. The building will also have classrooms and space where the group can hold trainings, conferences, and meetings.

Noe says Recovery Café picked its new location, which will be at Sixth Avenue South and South Industrial Way, based on the “immense need” in SODO. She hopes it will fill a void where there’s not a lot of options for the homeless.

“It’s a desert here when it comes to supportive services for people who are suffering and living on the streets and in tents and in trailers,” she said.

Recovery Café opened its first Seattle location in Belltown 15 years ago.

