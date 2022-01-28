Point in Time count aims to capture scope of homelessness in Pierce County

The survey tallies up how many people are experiencing homelessness and makes note of what may have contributed to their situation.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Puyallup and Pierce County council members worked with volunteers on Friday to hear the stories of those experiencing homelessness in Bonney Lake.

The goal was to complete the Point In Time count for Pierce County. The count is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Washington State Department of Commerce to get an idea of the magnitude and scope of homelessness in the area.

Kathy Hall, who has volunteered in past Point in Time counts, says the survey helps shed light on important questions.

“Why are people experiencing homelessness? How long have they been in homelessness? What type of support are they going to need to assist them, whether it’s mental health, insurance, physical disabilities?” Hall said.

The answers are meant to help inform Pierce County's homelessness response.

According to last year’s count, 1,005 people were homeless in Pierce County. Of those people, 50% were people of color, 41% were female, 24% were domestic abuse survivors, and 11% were households with children.

Homeless advocates have also criticized the Point in Time count, arguing it's not an effective approach and only provides a snapshot of the full problem.

Nicole, who lives in her car in Bonney Lake, also says the stigma may prevent people from coming forward and seeking help.

“I think a lot of people are embarrassed, I mean it’s embarrassing for me,” she said. “But I don’t know what to do anymore, I used up all my resources. I don’t know what to do.”

Deputy Mayor Ned Witting hopes this count can serve as a baseline to secure resources so Pierce County can do more for its most vulnerable residents.