Nonprofit clears homeless encampment in Burien, critics question where people will go

BURIEN, Wash. — In Burien, tension is rising over how to handle the homeless crisis. It's where an unsanctioned encampment took over a corner, not far from City Hall.

Public notices went up days ago, stating that people needed to leave the homeless encampment by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

"That is when our lease took effect,” Debra George explained. "We weren't going to come and wake them up at midnight, but we want them to know that it is coming."

George is the director of Burien CARES, a nonprofit animal shelter, and said cleaning crews showed up at 6 a.m.

"The encampment is being cleared and it was prior a dog park and we are bringing back to being a dog park,” said George.

They are doing that after the city leased the land to the animal shelter

"The council voted to sign a lease for $185 a month, which is very little for a sizeable space,” said Cydney Moore, a Burien council member. "If we lease our public property to a private third party then they can maintain control of that property and forcibly remove people."



When asked if people staying in the encampment have a place to go, George replied, “it appears like a lot of them do."

George added that teams have been on site offering people resources and rides.

"There is not sufficient shelter space for people in this city. We have a regional homelessness crisis here,” said Moore.

King County's Regional Homelessness Authority took up that topic on Thursday afternoon. The Governing Committee unanimously approved a five-year plan which comes with the task of creating more than 18,000 additional temporary housing units.

Back in Burien, the encampment cleanup is not without conflict.

"I think situation is being handled very poorly,” said Moore.

"The encampments don't work. They just don't work for the health and safety of the individuals in it and the community around it,” said George.